State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 962.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Shares of DG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.03. 913,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,377. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

