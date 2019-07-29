State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $39,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.50. 112,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

