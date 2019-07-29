State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $139,000 Stock Position in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spirit MTA REIT were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit MTA REIT by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spirit MTA REIT by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spirit MTA REIT by 157.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit MTA REIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,228. Spirit MTA REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Spirit MTA REIT Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

