State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 11,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

