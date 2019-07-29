State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 1,341,446 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,341,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,295,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 5.27% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,754,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3,196.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,781,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,296,000.

KSA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,419. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.38.

