State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $135.19 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,818 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $135,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $1.2756 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

