State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $76.09 Million Stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 3.79% of Cubic worth $76,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the first quarter valued at about $9,882,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cubic by 10.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Cubic by 29.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cubic alerts:

In other news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.25 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,371 shares of company stock valued at $742,609. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUB traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $67.51. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.88 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.72.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.