State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 100,000 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.57% of Viacom worth $68,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAB. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth $3,664,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in Viacom by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Viacom by 786.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viacom during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viacom during the second quarter valued at about $2,839,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of VIAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.96. 121,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,359. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

