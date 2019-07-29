State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of General Motors worth $61,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $754,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,095,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 30.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,612,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $58,053,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock remained flat at $$40.77 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

