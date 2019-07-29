Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,417,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after acquiring an additional 904,028 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,082,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 776,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 448,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.42. 418,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,506. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $290,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,390 shares of company stock worth $19,601,983. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

