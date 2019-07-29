Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $438,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.55. 41,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

