Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $208,406,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,574,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,653,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,734,000 after buying an additional 584,631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,725,000 after buying an additional 477,759 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,400. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

