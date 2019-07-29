Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $274.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

