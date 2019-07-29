Stephens Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.26.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

