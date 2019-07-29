Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SEY opened at GBX 10.34 ($0.14) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.28. Sterling Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 9.05 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.38 ($0.19). The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48.

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

