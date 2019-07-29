Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.38

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 24680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.21 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,638.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,920 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,635,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 510,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

