Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) a $90.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,998.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $30,696.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,175.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,152 shares of company stock worth $2,004,299. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 174,626 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $4,747,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $2,935,000.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

