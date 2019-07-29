Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.79.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

