Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,732. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $166.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19.

