Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after buying an additional 1,031,035 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.53. 7,546,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $260.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.13. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

