Stratis (STRAT) Price Reaches $0.55

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Stratis has a total market cap of $54.47 million and $750,862.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00005735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,424,907 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bithumb and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

