Street Capital Group (SCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Street Capital Group (TSE:SCB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

TSE SCB remained flat at $C$0.67 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,387. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. Street Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCB shares. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial cut Street Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.68 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Street Capital Group Company Profile

Street Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Street Capital Bank of Canada, provides a range of deposit and residential mortgage solutions in Canada. The company originates and sells high ratio and conventional prime insurable single-family residential mortgages; and accepts cashable guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) or term deposits and non-redeemable GICs.

