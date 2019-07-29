Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given a $216.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has been given a $216.00 price objective by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.56.

Stryker stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.45. 1,574,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

