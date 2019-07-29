Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Set at $220.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) received a $220.00 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.99.

Stryker stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.17. Stryker has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 19,658.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stryker by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 863,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,330,000 after purchasing an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,728,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

