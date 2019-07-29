Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Set at $240.00 by Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has been assigned a $240.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $214.45. 1,574,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 26.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19,658.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,459 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 863,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,330,000 after purchasing an additional 343,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,728,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.