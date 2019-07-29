Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

MSC traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -84.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

