Substratum (SUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,366.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Tidex and OKEx. Substratum has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $5,366.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00286691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.01561909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00118508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, COSS, Tidex, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

