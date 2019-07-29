SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of SunCoke Energy worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,779.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $163,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,410. The stock has a market cap of $581.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

