SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,707,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 10,625,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. 1,739,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,268. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

