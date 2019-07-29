Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. Superior Industries International posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUP. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE SUP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,268. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -720.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini acquired 20,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

