SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given a $265.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given a $265.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.29.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,296. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Clendening acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,076 shares of company stock worth $1,703,696. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $6,185,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.