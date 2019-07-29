SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Set at $300.00 by Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) received a $300.00 price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Clendening acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $382,316.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,696. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.