Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.04

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 27025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWDBY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.69.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

