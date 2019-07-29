Swing Price Down 44.1% Over Last Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Swing has a total market capitalization of $66,534.00 and $403.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,301,547 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

