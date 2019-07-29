Synergy Resources (SRCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. Synergy Resources has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRCI shares. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ifs Securities upgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.