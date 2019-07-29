T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 535.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.67. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.