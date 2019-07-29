Tael Price Hits $0.15 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $5.22, $18.11 and $24.72. Tael has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $312,787.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.61 or 0.05897920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,040,106 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $119.16, $10.00, $24.72, $34.91, $45.75, $7.20, $13.96, $4.92, $5.22, $18.11 and $62.56. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.