TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.34. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 49,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

TAG Oil Company Profile (TSE:TAO)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

