TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE TAL opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.30. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $39.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.09 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,441,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,227,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,057,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 435,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after purchasing an additional 921,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

