Targa Resources Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Targa Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 1,348.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 983.8%.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 199.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Robert B. Evans purchased 51,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Evercore ISI cut DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

