Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Position Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,408,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 54.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,797,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,009 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 20.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,863 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 20.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,018,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,523,000 after purchasing an additional 849,272 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.40 and a beta of 1.78. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

