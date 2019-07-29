TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.23

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 21932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.67.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.82% and a positive return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TC Pipelines by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TC Pipelines by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TCP)

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

