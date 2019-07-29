TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE:TCF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,925. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,472,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,713,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $21,376,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TCF Financial by 400.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 888,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 711,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 995,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 658,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

