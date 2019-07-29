TD Securities Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $450.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $460.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.56.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $417.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

