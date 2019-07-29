TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of TDb Split Corp (TSE:XTD) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.47, 7,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.38.

About TDb Split (TSE:XTD)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

