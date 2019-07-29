Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,292,800 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 2,614,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,106,986.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,948,100. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,420,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $274,001,000 after acquiring an additional 305,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,867,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,870,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 334,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 593,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

