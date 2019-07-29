Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China International Capital upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CICC Research downgraded Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.52.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. 4,709,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

