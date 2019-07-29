Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Director Sells $28,500.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TER traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

