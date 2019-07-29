Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $3,262,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,616.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $9,016,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,493 shares of company stock valued at $68,034,449. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.