Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $28.30 million and $1.38 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002389 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

